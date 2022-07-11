GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Green Bay were arrested after their child was found with illicit fentanyl in his system.

In a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Derrick Young and 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker both were charged after their one-year-old child reportedly died from fentanyl.

Back on May 3 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a residence on South Taylor Street for a report of a child who was not breathing. When officials arrived, Putzlocker was doing CPR on the one-year-old outside of an apartment.

The child was then transported by emergency personnel and officers spoke with Young and Putzlocker. The two brought officers into the apartment, where officers didn’t see anything the baby could have choked on. There was reportedly a lot of money laying around the room.

Both parents then left to go to the hospital. While at the hospital, Young told authorities that he has a son with Putzlocker. That son is the one-year-old. He also said that the two did not have custody of the child at the moment.

The child reportedly lived with Putzlocker’s dad in Appleton. Young said that his mother dropped him and the child off at Putzlocker’s apartment to visit and the child ‘appeared sick and had a cough’.

All three then decided to take a nap together, and when he woke up he saw the child was face down and not breathing.

A medical examiner said the child appeared to be healthy and there were no signs of physical abuse, physical neglect or bodily injures that could have factored in the death.

When officers tried contacting the two parents to do a walk-through of the residence, no one showed up and someone hung up when Putzlocker was called.

On June 3, the Chief Medical Examiner at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said there was a presence of illicit fentanyl in the child’s system. The doctor was reportedly able to determine the fentanyl was illicit and not pharmaceutical/medical fentanyl by the results of the toxicology tests.

The presence of fentanyl was described as a ‘contributing factor’ to the cause of death.

During the investigation, authorities looked at the Facebook pages of Putzlocker and Young. There was reportedly communication that was ‘consistent’ with Young being actively involved in distributing controlled substances.

Authorities also learned that on November 4, 2021, during the search of a residence, it was learned that Young used a bedroom in the basement. At that time both the child and his brother were on the bed.

During the search, authorities found multiple items in Young’s bedroom:

Two pistols

Nine bags containing 100 pills each (described as Oxycodone Hydrochloride)

Material that tested positive for cocaine

Visa cards for both Young and Putzlocker

130 blue round pills stamped (M30)

$3,995 in cash

The pills reportedly had an estimated street value of over $30,000 and were shown to have fentanyl, based on field testing samples.

On the day of the child’s death, there was a series of messages on Young’s Facebook regarding a person trying to buy pills from Young.

Then on July 6 around 8:30 p.m., both Putzlocker and Young were taken into custody. When Young was interviewed by authorities, he said that Putzlocker and himself both smoked pills.

The complaint says that one day later around 8:15 p.m. both Putzlocker and Young were arrested. Young was seen removing a large amount of cash from a zip-up bag around his torso. A K9 ended up alerting on the cash.

The two are facing the following charges:

Young Neglecting a Child – Consequence is Death – Party to a Crime Felony Up to 25 years in prison (Can be increased by six years) Felony Bail Jumping – Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years)

Putzlocker Neglecting a Child – Consequence is Death Felony Up to 25 years in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Tyana Putzlocker

Derrick Young

Court records show that both Young and Putzlocker were scheduled for their initial appearance on July 8 around 2 p.m.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.