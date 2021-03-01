Green Bay parents happy to have their students back in class

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday morning Green Bay students returned to in-person learning.

“I texted my wife at work like a half hour after they left and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do with all of this peace and quiet and stillness, it’s so weird,'” parent Scott Eastman said.

It’s been nearly a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to go virtual.

“I was waiting for the shoe to drop,” parent Dawn DeBauche said of Monday’s return, “that it wouldn’t happen, but I’m glad it did.”

Both Eastman and DeBauche were happy to have their kids back in the classroom with their peers.

“It was more of a social thing for them, both their excited-ness and their hesitancy was around the social aspect,” Eastman said.

DeBauche agreed, “Socialization is so important at their age. As it is, with the texting, they don’t know how to speak with each other.”

Elementary, sixth, and ninth graders all returned to in-person learning this Monday.

The rest of the middle and high schoolers will be back Monday, March 8th.

“The sixth graders can go first, before the seventh and eighth graders go, that way they’ve got the whole school to themselves to try to figure it out without being overwhelmed by the upperclassmen,” Eastman explained.

Middle and high school students will be attending class in-person in cohorts two days a week.

“Hopefully we can get them to four days a week like the elementary kids,” DeBauche said. “I’m super happy for them, that they get to go. I have some friends that have little ones and oh, they are just ecstatic.”

It’s been an unprecedented year, and it’s not over yet.

“We don’t know what happens, but at least it feels like we’re moving forward, and that’s the part that is good for me, good for me as a parent and it’s also good for my kids,” Eastman said.