Green Bay parents plan to plead their case for in-person learning at school board meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFVR) — Parents in the Green Bay area school district phoned in Monday evening, pleading their case for in-person learning.

The meeting came just days after a crowd gathered around the district’s administrative offices Saturday, demonstrating their support for a return to a classroom.

The district was first pushed online in March 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Stephen Murley previously explained to Local 5 that the district has not returned to in-person learning because of the established gating criteria, based on the burden level of the Coronavirus.

Erin Headley, a parent in the district who supports transitioning into in-person learning told Local 5 ahead of the meeting that she believes the current threshold is too strict.

“I don’t think the virus is ever going to go away,” she said, “so we have to be realistic and we need to be able to consider the science and the risk and be able to let our kids get back in person.”

The school board meeting began Monday with a closed session at 5 p.m.

The regular meeting, which is open to the public, started at 6 p.m.

Both meetings were scheduled to be held virtually.