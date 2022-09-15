GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Service industry workers could possibly be exempt from paying for parking in downtown Green Bay under a proposal that went in front of council members on Wednesday.

During the Improvement and Services Committee on September 14, local business owner David Bartikofsky presented his idea that would eliminate the cost of parking for downtown area employees who make $15 an hour or less.

Bartikofsky, the owner of Somewhere In Time, pitched the idea with hopes that if workers in the area know that they won’t face $80 worth of parking fees a month, then job vacancies might fill up sooner, as well as ease the financial burden for minimum wage workers.

“I know there was a statement saying that it’s impossible to have no-charge parking and I think that’s an incorrect statement because they haven’t done a study yet,” said Bartikofsky.

Community members have agreed to do a study before taking the issue to the full council. The discussion was described as ‘consideration with possible action.’