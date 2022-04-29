Green Bay parking ramp damaged, police trying to identify subject

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A parking ramp in Green Bay was reportedly damaged, and police are hoping to identify a subject that may be involved.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, one of the City’s parking ramps was damaged. Officials are asking for the identity of a subject that was captured on camera.

Authorities did not mention if the person in the photos is the one who damaged the ramp. There was also no mention of exactly what ramp was damaged or the extent of the damage.

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

The subject in the photos is often seen with a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208.