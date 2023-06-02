GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay pastor has been arrested for several online crimes allegedly targeting a Venezuelan child.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, on June 2, a criminal complaint was issued charging 40-year-old Cory J. Herthel of Green Bay with attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a Venezuelan child.

The criminal complaint states that Herthel met the child while performing missionary work and thereafter maintained contact with the child online.

Herthel encouraged the minor to send him videos of the child’s genitalia in exchange for monetary payments. He allegedly sent the child images of his genitals as well.

The attempted production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction.

The transfer of obscene materials charge carries up to ten years imprisonment. A conviction on either charge would require Herthel to register as a sexual offender.

This case is being investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the assistance of the Green Bay Police Department.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this.