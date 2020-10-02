GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay pastor, nonprofit founder facing sexual assault charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local pastor and founder of a nonprofit has been charged with sexual assault in Brown County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Pastor Manuelus Minoso Reacco, CEO and Founder of Transformation House has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault. If convicted, he could be fined not more than $10,000, not more than nine months in jail, or both.

Reacco allegedly lead a woman working at Transformation House on a tour through the facility and “had her follow him around the building visiting strange rooms, such as bathrooms, stock rooms and closets.”

The victim stated she felt uncomfortable because Reacco “had given her multiple tours before in her almost five months working at the Transformation House.” During the tour, the woman says Reacco made her uncomfortable by saying “things like she’s beautiful” and offering to buy her itms like a bikini.

The criminal complaint say Reacco then “began rubbing her neck and shoulder” until a coworker arrived.

The victim’s supervisor told authorities that she spoke with Reacco privately about his interactions with the victim. Reacco allegedly confessed to wanting to buy her a bikini and hugging her, but the other things the victim described “‘did not happen.'”

Reacco was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Friday morning.

