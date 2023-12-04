GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay pastor was sentenced to over ten years in federal prison for online sex crimes targeting children in Venezuela, Cuba, and Spain.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Cory J. Herthel was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the online enticement of the children.

In May 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was contacted by the church where Herthel was employed as a pastor regarding information it had obtained indicating that Herthel had possibly been involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor living in Venezuela.

An ensuing investigation revealed that Herthel sent the child videos of himself masturbating, and at Herthel’s request, the minor sent similar videos and images in return.

Court documents show that Hertel acknowledged knowing the minor from a mission trip he had taken to Ecuador, where he met the child begging on the streets. The child and his mother returned to his native Venezuela, and Herthel kept in touch with the child.

Herthel was confronted by law enforcement with images of him masturbating and acknowledged sending the videos to the child whom he knew to be a minor.

Herthel also acknowledged asking the child to send him sexually explicit images and masturbation videos and admitted to sending the child monetary payments via various online applications.

Further investigations revealed that Herthel was also exchanging explicit images and videos with a minor child located in Cuba. Herthel assisted the child’s move to Spain with the ultimate goal of bringing him to the United States. Herthel visited the minor on several occasions in Spain and acknowledged engaging in a sexual relationship with the child.

Finally, court records show that Herthel solicited sexually explicit images and videos from a second child in Cuba, to whom he had also sent monetary payments.

At Herthel’s sentencing on Monday, Judge William Griesbach described Herthel’s crime as “terrible” and “an abuse of spiritual authority.” Judge Griesbach also referenced the strong need to deter Herthel and others who may attempt to engage in similar conduct.

Following Herthel’s 15-year sentence, he will spend the next 20 on supervised release and will be required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

No additional details were provided.