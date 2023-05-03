GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced the arrival of two new K9s along with new ballistic vests to protect the dogs from blunt trauma.

A release from the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) states that Mattie, a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois, and Nox, a two-year-old male German Shepard, bring the department’s K9 unit to five dogs and handlers.

The five K9s allow the department to have one K9 and handler for each patrol shift.

Officers say that Mattie and Nox underwent three months of extensive training at a kennel in North Carolina that specializes in police K9s to be able to be dual-purpose for the department.

Green Bay Police Department

When Mattie and Nox were brought to Green Bay, they each completed four weeks of additional training while paired with their handlers.

“We are excited at the arrival of our two new police dogs, Mattie and Nox. The dogs and new handlers have been training hard and they are ready to get out on the streets to help protect and serve the citizens of Green Bay,” said Lieutenant Jena Luberda of the Green Bay Police Department.

The K9s will be assigned patrol and narcotics work and will assist in tracking, searches, and the apprehension of suspects, authorities say.

All five K9s are also being outfitted with a ballistic vest courtesy of Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog, Inc.

The K9s and the training were fully funded with donations from the community and through the Bark ‘n Blue Foundation, which has supported the Green Bay Police Department for the last 12 years.

To learn more about the Bark ‘n Blue Foundation, click here. To learn more about Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog, click here.