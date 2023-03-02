GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has provided a survey to residents in hopes of seeing how closely the department’s values and mission are with the expectations of the community.

Green Bay PD is asking the public to take the roughly three-minute survey in order for residents to share their thoughts on public safety and policing.

The community survey is provided with help from Police2Peace, a national non-profit that helps law enforcement with community policing and engagement.

This survey will help us see how closely aligned our mission, vision, and values are with the community’s expectations. I want to thank everyone for taking the time to share their thoughts as we work to continuously improve the service we provide for the community. Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department

The 32-question survey is open until March 20 and is voluntary and anonymous. It asks for opinions on experience, comfort levels, protection, training, and visibility.

Sample questions and answers include:

Please rank in order of importance from top to bottom of the following characteristics you think Green Bay police officers should possess.

The people of Green Bay support the Green Bay Police Department (Strongly disagree to strongly agree).

The Green Bay Police Department effectively engages the community to help control crime and disorder (Strongly disagree to strongly agree).

Community members can take the survey by visiting the department’s website and clicking on Community Engagement and Green Bay Police Department Community Survey or by scanning the QR code pictured below.

Officers say the survey was funded by a U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.