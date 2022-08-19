GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-day joint operation by the Green Bay Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking, was conducted on August 18.

According to a release, investigations were conducted on multiple individuals involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking type incidents, and was a follow-up to a recent nationwide effort, called ‘Operation Cross Country.’

Authorities say that two men were arrested as a result of this operation for incidents involving solicitation.

One of the suspects was arrested for Child Enticement; “Using a Computer Device to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, and Human Trafficking.”

The release says that in addition to the two arrests, one victim was located and safely recovered.

If you have any information regarding human trafficking, you are asked to call 920-448-3200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, through their website, or by downloading the P3 app.

No other information was provided at this time.