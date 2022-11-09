GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.

According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received from Brown County Crime Prevention Funding Board.

Rewards will be provided for any information that leads to the earliest possible identification and arrest of a person responsible for catalytic converter thefts in the area.

So far in 2022, authorities say that the Green Bay Police Department has had 77 reported catalytic converter thefts.

“Unfortunately, Green Bay and Brown County have both been impacted by the increase in catalytic converter thefts, which continue to happen nationwide. As we investigate this type of crime to the fullest, it is our hope that by doubling reward amounts, we can eventually put a stop to them,” said Captain Clint Beguhn, Green Bay Police Department.

Reward amounts are determined by the quality of information reported to Crime Stoppers, and the level of offense.

Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), and remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip online, or utilize the ‘P3 Tips’ app.