Green Bay PD investigates Green Bay stabbing incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police department is investigating a stabbing of a Green Bay resident on Saturday.

Officials say at around 3 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of George Street for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 69-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower abdomen.

Offical say the man was taken to a local hospital for the injuries sustained and is in stable condition.

Green Bay Police report to have taken a 55-year-old man into custody for this incident.

Green Bay Police do not believe there is any threat to the community and are still investigating the incident.

