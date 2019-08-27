Green Bay PD looking for owner of dog that bit child, hoping to prevent post-exposure rabies shot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are looking for the owner of two dogs after one of them reportedly bit a child.

“We’re wanting to prevent a post-exposure rabies shot for this child,” Offer Mallory Meves told Local 5 in a phone call.

According to police, on Saturday, August 24 between 3:50-4:15 p.m. a child asked permission to pet two leashed dogs being walked by a middle-aged woman in the 1100 block of Kellogg St.

While petting the larger black dog (approx. 150 lbs) officers say the smaller black dog (approx. 50 lbs) leaped up and bit the juvenile’s shirt resulting in penetrating punctures.

The dog owner said both dogs were current on their shots and she left the scene without proper rabies verification or reporting to the police which is required under WI state statute 95.21.

“The modern rabies treatment for addressing a bite is three shots, but by finding the dog that bit the 11-year-old and proving it doesn’t have rabies the child won’t need the shots,” Officer Meves said.

Police are asking the dog owner to contact Sr. Humane Officer Mallory Meves at 920-448-3200 EXT. 0113.

If any members of the community have information about this incident and can help identify the dog and its owner you are asked to contact the Humane Officer as well.