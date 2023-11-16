GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The former Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) Officer who pleaded no contest to a Misconduct charge for an incident in 2021 will resign, he was originally placed on administrative leave in October 2022.

According to the GBPD, former Officer Matthew Knutson resigned while meeting with Chief Chris Davis on November 14, 2023.

Knutson was seen on camera hitting a suspect with his car and later mimicking him.

GBPD stated that it has completed its ‘extensive administrative investigation’ into Knutson. The 14-year veteran Officer allegedly hit a suspect with his squad car while they were attempting to flee.

Knutson’s resignation will be effective December 31, 2023.

On October 22, 2022, Knutson was placed on administrative leave following concerns of misconduct brought to the GBPD by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office on October 20, 2022.

No additional information was provided.