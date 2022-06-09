Green Bay PD provides update on Wednesday's shooting, looking for one teenager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are searching for a 19-year-old who is wanted for questioning in reference to a shooting on June 8 that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on June 8 around 9:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 1900 block of East Mason Street for a man who reportedly was shot. Authorities learned that there was a second shooting victim in the 600 block of Lime Kiln Road.

The two victims were sent to hospitals, and one was released at a later time. The second was admitted for ‘serious’ injuries that officials say are non-life-threatening.

Authorities believe that an estimated 20 rounds were fired during the incident. One firearm was found at the scene and described as a Glock pistol with an extended magazine that had 25 rounds of ammo loaded in it.

In addition to the firearms, narcotics were found.

Officials said that the four individuals involved and were all known to each other. All four reportedly have Green Bay addresses and are between 17 and 21-years-old.

Detectives are still looking for 19-year-old Robert Robertson. He reportedly has a warrant out and is wanted for questioning.

Photo courtesy of the Brown County Jail

Anyone with information on Robertson is asked to call 920-448-3208.

Robertson was the only one of the four that was identified, and there was no information on if any individuals are in custody.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.