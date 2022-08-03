GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The person believed to be driving a Green Bay homicide victim’s car is identified and was last known to be in Greenville, Alabama.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the ‘suspicious’ death that was discovered on August 2 is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s vehicle was missing from the scene and was reportedly seen driving in the Packerland Drive area not long after the believed time the death happened.

The vehicle is a blue 2013 Ford Fiest with Wisconsin registration 207HUH.

The person that is believed to be driving the vehicle is Caleb Anderson. He is reportedly from Iron County, Michigan and described as 5’11” weighing 200 pounds.

Anderson was reportedly last known to be in the Greenville Alabama area. That is just over 1,000 miles south of Green Bay. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin registration of 207HUH.

Caleb Anderson

Caleb Anderson

Police did not specifically say that Anderson is a suspect. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call 920-432-7867.

No additional details were provided.