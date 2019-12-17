Green Bay PD: Recording serial numbers can make getting stolen property back easier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police are reminding the community of a website that can be used to make it easier to get back stolen property.

Officials say that while thefts and burglaries do occur, recording the serial numbers and descriptions of valuables can increase the odds of getting property back.

Green Bay Police recommend using SNAP – Serial Number Awareness Program – to safely store serial numbers and descriptions.

“The information will be stored on a secure server in case it is ever necessary for you to retrieve or update. Pictures of your items can also be uploaded if there is not a unique identification number,” Green Bay Police say.

Officials add that a large portion of stolen property is resold, but that second-hand stores record the property they take in and document it on a property reporting website.

“Without identifiable information, like a serial number, stolen property often goes undetected and is unlikely to be returned.”

Police add that insurance companies recommend recording the serial numbers, especially electronics.

For more on SNAP and to create your own property catalog, click here.