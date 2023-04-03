GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police department has reportedly referred charges to nearly a dozen teen suspects allegedly involved in an increase of attempted auto thefts across the city.

In a release, police say nearly 50 investigations were opened into either stolen or broken-into vehicles since January 15. Police credit the increase in attempted theft and the specific targeting of Kia vehicles on a recent social media trend.

“We believe this criminal action is because of a viral video traced back to the self-named group, ‘Kia Boys’, resulting in accidents caused by reckless driving and property loss,” -Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Officials did confirm that the suspects being referred charges are between the ages of 13-17.

The Green Bay Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, but in the meantime there are ways for the public to protect their own personal vehicles.

Use a garage if accessible

Park in well-lit areas

Purchase an anti-theft locking device

Lock the vehicle

Take the keys

Do not leave valuables in the vehicle

At this time no other details related to those potentially being charged are known. Local Five will update this story if any more information is released.