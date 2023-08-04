GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Police Department continues to receive complaints relating to reckless driving and speed, officers are reminding residents of its Speed Watch program.

A Facebook post from the Department describes the initiative, which also took place last year, as helping officers be more aware of new and continued problem areas throughout Green Bay.

In the program, volunteers can record speeds at the location of their choice, as well as at a time most convenient for them.

How to participate:

Find a family member, friend, or neighbor and partner up to record and report speed violations

Contact GBPD Crime Prevention at (920) 448-3260 or melanie.skalmoski@greenbaywi.gov

Train with GBPD officers

Record speed and report violations

Officers say that when the Green Bay Police Department receives notice of a violation during this program, the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a letter from GBPD notifying them of the date and time of a suspected speed violation, recorded speed, and the speed limit at the location. However, it will not be a citation.