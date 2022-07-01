GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking people to avoid the 800 block of South Baird Street due to an ongoing incident.

According to a release, there is police activity on South Baird Street between Lawe Street and Porlier Street on Green Bay’s east side.

The release states that the situation is contained within a house and that the public is not in danger.

Officers are asking that drivers use South Irwin Avenue as an alternate route.

Local 5 will provide an update when more details become available.