GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay PD searching for alleged sexual assault suspect, considered dangerous

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alleged sexual assault suspect Christian Hartman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are asking for publics help in finding an alleged sexual assault suspect.

They are searching for 22-year-old Christian Hartman who was allegedly involved in an assault of an adult acquaintance in the early morning hours Sunday, April 25. He’s possibly riding a BMX style bike and was last seen wearing a black color hooded sweatshirt, he has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’06” tall and 180 pounds.

Police search for Christian Hartman

Hartman is considered dangerous and if seen, call 911 immediately.
 
Those with information related to Hartman’s whereabouts, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader