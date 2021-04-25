Green Bay PD searching for alleged sexual assault suspect, considered dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are asking for publics help in finding an alleged sexual assault suspect.

They are searching for 22-year-old Christian Hartman who was allegedly involved in an assault of an adult acquaintance in the early morning hours Sunday, April 25. He’s possibly riding a BMX style bike and was last seen wearing a black color hooded sweatshirt, he has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’06” tall and 180 pounds.

Hartman is considered dangerous and if seen, call 911 immediately.



Those with information related to Hartman’s whereabouts, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.