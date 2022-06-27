GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are asking for help in finding two homicide suspects.

According to a release, on April 30 around 5:04 a.m., police responded to Western Ave. and Perkins Ave. for reports of gunshots and a person laying in the road. The victim, 34-year-old Randall Denny, was nonresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are now looking for Alejandro Cantu and Gustavo Cantu, both being named suspects in the homicide. Charges have been filed on both for 1st-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

Alejandro Cantu Green Bay April homicide suspect

Gustavo Cantu Green Bay April homicide supsect

Jacob Ventura, another suspect, is in custody and is being charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. He also has charges stemming from Shawano County.

Officials say that Alejandro and Gustavo are aware police are searching for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-221174. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.