GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) will make student safety an extra priority at the start of the 2022-23 school year by having an increased patrol unit presence near school zones.

GBPD is working in coordination with the Green Bay Area Public School District to provide a visual reminder for drivers to abide by the 15-mile-per-hour speed limit when children are present.

“We’ll have extra patrols in school zones to ensure motorists are driving safely and slowing down for kids,” said Operations Lieutenant Mike Sobieck of the Green Bay Police Department.

Officers are also reminding drivers to be aware of school buses when they are picking up and dropping kids off and laws that coincide with bus safety.

Aside from the extra patrols, the Green Bay Police Department will have approximately two dozen officers making multiple stops at area schools on the first day of school to greet and visit with students.

“As we head into another school year, it’s important for us to make sure our kids are safe on the way to and from school, whether that’s on foot, by bike, or in a motor vehicle,” said Chief Chris Davis of the Green Bay Police Department. “Our kids’ safety is one of our highest priorities at the Green Bay Police Department.”