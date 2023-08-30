GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man recently reported a loss of over $37,000 after depositing cash into a Bitcoin ATM, prompting a warning from the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) about the growing popularity of cryptocurrency scams.

According to the GBPD, these types of scams have caused a reported $195,200 in stolen money so far in 2023, which officers say is already way more than any other year.

The Green Bay man, who recently informed officers of a $37,700 loss, was reportedly following instructions from a ‘network of individuals.’

Officers warn that in most cases, scammers have been able to convince the victims to convert thousands of dollars in cash into cryptocurrency and transfer it at a crypto ATM with a phone call or an online pop-up message.

The scammers appear to be making claims that the person needs to resolve some sort of crime, legal fee, fraud, hacking, identity theft, technical and/or package delivery issue by using the names of large corporations or impersonating a government official or agency for credibility. Then, specific instructions are said to be given and, in some cases, these criminals will offer to remain in constant contact until the transaction is complete. Green Bay Police Department

Since 2020, GBPD has received 28 reported cases of this type of scam, totaling $273,893.

2023 – 15 Cases $195,200

2022 – 3 Cases $34,577

2021 – 8 Cases $35,216

2020 – 2 Cases $8,900



“If there is one takeaway, remember that neither a legitimate company nor a government entity will require cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin as payment to resolve immediate debts,” said Captain Jeff Brester, Green Bay Police Department. “It’s also very important that you never grant permission for remote access to your computer, tablet or phone or share personal information such as a social security number if you’re unsure of who’s receiving it.”

Officers also noted that it is very difficult to get the victim’s money back due to the fact that the scammers are often out of the country.

Any Green Bay resident who may have been a victim of a cyber scam is asked to contact GBPD at (920) 448-3200 to report it. A report can also be filed through the FBI Internet Crimes Complaint Center here.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or can submit a tip online or by utilizing the P3 Tips app.

No other information was provided.