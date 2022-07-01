GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is warning residents about several incidents involving ‘gel guns’, including random people getting shot at, and a robbery at Bay Beach.

According to GBPD, at least 18 incidents have occurred since June 5.

On June 29, 11 juveniles were charged in two different incidents involving these pellet guns that fire small gel balls.

Above: Real firearm / Below: Gel Pellet Gun

Gel Pellet Gun

Gel Pellet Gun

Gel Pellet Guns

“These incidents are concerning for a number of reasons, not least the risk that someone will be seriously hurt,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “We take this very seriously, and anyone who attacks community members with gel pellet guns can expect to be arrested and held accountable.”

Officers say that one incident took place in downtown Green Bay, where people were being shot at random. When officers were investigating, they found a juvenile carrying two of these guns. After the officers tried to confiscate the guns, a ‘large disturbance‘ transpired, resulting in an officer being confronted by several juveniles at once.

Six arrests were made on June 29 as a result, with charges including Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing or Resisting an Officer, and Battery or Threat to an Officer.

On the same day, GBPD stated that a gel pellet gun was used to commit a robbery at Bay Beach Amusement Park. Five juveniles were charged as a result of the robbery, with crimes including Robbery, Intimidation, and Disorderly Conduct.

The pellets of these types of guns can cause injuries if they strike the eyes or other sensitive areas. Some gel pellet guns are designed to look like real guns, and officers say that they have encountered some that were painted to resemble actual firearms.

GBPD says that in an effort to address this and other public safety issues in parks and downtown Green Bay, it will be deploying directed patrols in public spaces for the remainder of the summer.