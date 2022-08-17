GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An ‘Eagle Eye’ surveillance trailer that the Green Bay Police Department deployed to help monitor crime, had it’s solar panel damaged recently.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the Eagle Eye was being utilized to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and an increase in ‘social disorder.’

Officers say that where the Eagle Eye was placed, in the 200 block of North Washington Street, there had been “increased social disorder involving our youth and several incidents of damage to both public and private property.”

Green Bay Police Department

The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any possible information relating to the damage to this unit.

If you do have information, you are asked to contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 with a reference case number of 22-238903. You can remain anonymous by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, 432stop.com, or the “P3” app.