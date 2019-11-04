Green Bay PD’s K9 Pyro inducted into Pet Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say K9 Pyro has been inducted into the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association Pet Hall of Fame in the Hero category.

Officials say Pyro was selected for the role he played in an April incident in Green Bay. Pyro was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times during an arrest.

Green Bay Police officers initially deployed Pyro when 30-year-old Sai Vang refused to comply with orders during an incident.

Today K9 Pyro was inducted into the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association Pet Hall of Fame in the Hero category this… Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

Vang stabbed Pyro three times with a knife, but Pyro reportedly did not let go of Vang until officers tased Vang.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Pyro received a key to the City of Green Bay and was able to return home about a week after the incident.

Vang currently faces charges of shoving police/fire animals causing injury while using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

His current bond is $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on December 16.