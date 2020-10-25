GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay pedestrian struck by vehicle, suffers life-threatening injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One pedestrian received life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Green Bay on Saturday night.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of W Mason Street and Packerland Drive for a report of a car versus pedestrian motor vehicle accident.

Officials report the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating this incident.

No further information is being released at this time, Local 5 will follow this story and update this story as it develops.

