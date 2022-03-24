ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – PMI Entertainment Group has announced The Green Bay Pet Expo at the Resch Expo on April 22-24.

The weekend will highlight activities such as Patrick’s Funny Farm Petting Zoo, Brown County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit demonstrations, Dog Lovers Days Lure Course, Wisconsin Dock Dogs, Lynn Schuster – Pet Psychic, and Madison Area Herpetological Society.

Event organizers say you can bring your pet to the Resch Expo if you sign a waiver. All pets must be up to date on vaccines, healthy, mingle well in public, and be on a non-retractable leash. Waivers can be filled out online or at the event.

The Green Bay Pet Expo’s hours:

Friday, April 22, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets:

Adult General Admission (13-62) – $10

Senior General Admission (63 and up) – $9

Youth General Admission (6-12) – $6

Military Members – $9

Weekend Pass – $14

Family 4-Pack (FRIDAY ONLY) – $25

Children 5 and under – Free

Event organizers are reminding everyone that ticket sales at the door and concessions at the Resch Expo are cashless.

For more information about The Green Bay Pet Expo event or to fill out a waiver for your pet, click here.