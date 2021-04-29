Green Bay Pet Expo gets underway this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 15th annual Green Bay Pet Expo will get underway this weekend. The event will have entertainment, education, and shopping all under one roof.

The Green Bay Pet Expo is back in a new location. The event will now take place at the Resch Expo. The new space will hosts a variety of vendors including pet-related exhibitors, rescue organizations, and animals of all kinds.

There will be something for everyone at this year’s event. Pets can also attend the festivities as long as they are up to date on vaccines, healthy, and able to be on a non-retractable leash.

The event begins Friday, April 30th. Tickets are $10 for ages 13-62, $9 for seniors and military, $6 for ages 6-12, children 5 & younger are free. There are also weekend passes available.

For more information, you can visit their website.