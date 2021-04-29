GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Pet Expo gets underway this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 15th annual Green Bay Pet Expo will get underway this weekend. The event will have entertainment, education, and shopping all under one roof.

The Green Bay Pet Expo is back in a new location. The event will now take place at the Resch Expo. The new space will hosts a variety of vendors including pet-related exhibitors, rescue organizations, and animals of all kinds.

There will be something for everyone at this year’s event. Pets can also attend the festivities as long as they are up to date on vaccines, healthy, and able to be on a non-retractable leash.

The event begins Friday, April 30th. Tickets are $10 for ages 13-62, $9 for seniors and military, $6 for ages 6-12, children 5 & younger are free. There are also weekend passes available.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season