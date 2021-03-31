Green Bay Pet Expo to happen April 30 weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Pet Expo will be held at the Resch Expo from April 30 to May 2.

Some of the highlights of the event are:

Patrick’s Funny Farm Petting Zoo

Brown County K-9 Unit demonstrations

Lynn Schuster – Animal Spirit Talker

Tickets are $10 for ages 13-62, $9 for seniors and military, $6 for ages 6-12, a weekend pass is $15 and children 5 and younger are free. A family four-pack of tickets is just $20, and parking is FREE.

The hours for the pet expo are:

Friday, April 30 – 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those who attend can bring their own pet to the expo as long as they sign a waiver. According to officials, all pets must be up to date on vaccines, be healthy, mingle well in public and be on a non-retractable leash.

To find a waiver or find more information about the event visit the Resch Center’s website.