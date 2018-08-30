Green Bay Pitches Plan To WPS To Move Coal Piles To Pullium Plant Site Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The city of Green Bay is in talks with WPS to acquire the power company's Pullium Plant location, with the idea of moving the coal piles to that area.

By moving the coal piles off of the land under the Mason Street Bridge, that property could be developed for commercial and residential purposes, Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt said.

"The catalyst in this would be the redevelopment of where the coal piles are now into a vision that would help that would help attract more talent to our community, that's what we would do," Schmitt said. "This would be a tax-base, attracting talent, housing, commercial."

A new port would also have to be built where the coal piles could be moved to.

"Nothing was agreed to, we're going to have to have a lot more conversations, this stuff is always enormously difficult," Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) said. "It's at the intersection of city policy, county policy, state policy, and federal policy."

WPS plans to decommission the Pulliam Plant by fall 2018 or later.

"Right now for us, our main focus continues to be to operate the plant safely, reliably, and efficiently for our customers as it is an important source still of electricity for those customers," Matt Cullen, senior communications specialist with WPS, said.

Once the plant is decommissioned, WPS will be pursuing new and cleaner forms of energy, like solar energy.