GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released more information on Monday’s shooting incident that resulted in a 5-year-old’s death.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 5-year-old girl that was shot on October 17 has died. On October 17 around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a victim that had a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified a person of interest. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter is believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan that has front-end damage. The license plate is AHT-7886.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.