GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to an accident, the Green Bay Police Department advises avoiding E Mason St, between Lime Kiln Rd and East Town Way.

According to a release, a vehicle crash near E Mason St and Main St has closed E Mason St between Lime Kiln Rd and East Town Way and will require a detour of traffic until further notice.

Diane St is also shut down between E Mason St and August St.

Power is out in the area and WPS is currently working to restore it.