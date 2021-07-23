Green Bay Police and Fire Commission meet Friday to evaluate & discuss police chief candidates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday morning, the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission met to discuss the interviews they conducted Thursday of the four candidates for police chief.

Ben Allen and Kevin Warych, currently with Green Bay PD, with David Salazar, Captain with Milwaukee PD, and Christopher Davis, who is with the Portland Police Department were interview Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall.

The closed session meeting began at 8 a.m. and wrapped up a little before noon.

Members of the commission would not reveal whether or not a decision had been made, but said that all four candidates for the job would be notified of a final decision before the information would be released to the public.

Local 5 was informed that a formal announcement is expected to be made sometime next week at the earliest.