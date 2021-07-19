Green Bay Police and Fire Commission to interview 4 candidates for Chief this week, deliberation and evaluation to follow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The search for the next “Top Cop” of the Green Bay Police Department is winding down after a series of listening sessions were held across the city, for the community to provide input on what qualities they would like the next Chief to have.

“People like the community outreach they’ve seen in the Department over the last several years,” said Ron Goldhahn, President of the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission. Goldhahn spoke with Local 5 after one of the listening sessions. “They want a Department that is engaged in the community and they want a leader that can manage a large Department, and provide support for the Officers,” said Goldhahn.

The search began in May when former Chief Andrew Smith retired after 5-years of service with the Department. What started out as a pool of 50 candidates dropped to 4. Ben Allen and Kevin Warych, currently with Green Bay PD made the cut, along with David Salazar, Captain with Milwaukee PD, and Christopher Davis, who is with the Portland Police Department.

At the listening sessions, members of the community were able to voice their opinions. “In this regard, they’re all great candidates, but when we bring people from the outside, then they need to re-learn our community,” said Christopher Zahn of Green Bay. Additionally, the community spoke up on internal issues like Department morale and handling of Officers. “What is your procedure to gain the respect or continued respect of the officers? Second, I think I’d say what experience do you have with dealing with complaints about officers,” said a Community Member.

On Thursday, July 22nd, the Police and Fire Commission will hold interviews with each candidate in a closed-door session at City Hall at 7:30 a.m. The following day, the Commission will meet at 8:00 a.m., to deliberate and evaluate the interviews. An announcement on who the next Chief will be is expected near the end of the month.