Green Bay Police Animal Control seeking info regarding dog bite incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department Animal Control Unit is asking for the community’s help in locating the owner of a dog involved in a bite incident on Thursday.

Officials say the bite occurred in the area of 300 S. Broadway in Green Bay at around 7:30 a.m.

The dog was described as a terrier mix, tan in color and weighing between 25 and 30 pounds.

Police say it was another terrier dog running loose in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of these dogs or the address they may be at is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and ask for Animal Control Intern Jose DelRio. Officials ask that you use reference case #19-219140 when calling.