GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on the west side of Green Bay.

According to a release, on January 18, 2023, police were sent to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue.

Shortly after, within 10 minutes, officers with the Green Bay Police Department took the suspect into custody on the scene without incident. Officers recovered an undisclosed amount of cash as well.

The department says they’re not searching for any additional suspects, and this incident remains under investigation at this time.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-203245.