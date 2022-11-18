GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to 39 calls for service that resulted in seven arrests and nine ejections during Thursday night’s game.

The arrests and ejections were for various misconduct violations.

No other information was provided.