GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest.

According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they found a loaded handgun being carried by the suspect as well as two additional loaded handguns in the center console of the vehicle, which was reported stolen.

There was also a significant amount of ammunition for the guns located inside the vehicle.

“Daily, officers are working to reduce gun violence in our community by holding people accountable who illegally possess or misuse firearms,” wrote the department on its Facebook page. “We would like to recognize the officers who were able to locate and recover these firearms and take the suspect into custody without incident.”

No further details regarding information about the suspect were released.