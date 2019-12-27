Green Bay Police arrest man after foot chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have arrested a man after a brief foot chase.

According to police, officers attempted to take a man wanted on warrants into custody around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Doty Avenue and South Webster Avenue. The man fled on foot and a Green Bay police K9 unit tracked him to an address on S. Webster Ave. that he had entered.

At this time, officers do not believe the man knew anyone at that address. Officers entered the home and found the man hiding in the basement where he was taken into custody.

The suspect is a resident of Green Bay and was taken to jail on outstanding warrants as well as additional charges from this incident.