Green Bay Police arrest man for attacking Green Bay Firefighter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – At approximately 10:40 this morning, a Green Bay Metro Fire Department Lieutenant came across a man walking around in the intersection of Broadway and Dousman amidst traffic.

The Lieutenant approached the person and attempted to convince him to move to the sidewalk and out of the intersection.

According to officials, the man was not cooperative with the Lieutenant and appeared to be becoming agitated.

The Lieutenant called for assistance from the Green Bay Police Department and continued to try to convince the man out of the intersection.

The man suddenly lunged at the Lieutenant and struck him several times.

The Lieutenant and the man both went to the ground where the altercation continued.

Several motorists stopped their vehicles and assisted the Lieutenant in subduing the individual.

Green Bay Police officers arrived quickly and took the man into custody.

Authorities say the Lieutenant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, treated, and released.

The Lieutenants name is not being released at this time.