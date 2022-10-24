GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay.

Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.

The attempted robbery took place on Monday, October 3 at the Mobil gas station on University Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Watts allegedly shot at the store clerk while customers were inside the building. Officers say that Watts came into the store, demanded money, and fired a handgun. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Watts on Friday, October 21 with:

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony

Attempted Armed Robbery Felony

Possession of a Firearm – Convicted of a Felony Felony



No further details are being released at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.