Green Bay Police ask community to avoid east side intersection due to crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are urging motorists to avoid an intersection on the city’s east side until at least 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Authorities say they are investigating a serious traffic crash at Main and Irwin. Motorists are encouraged to use Webster to University or Baird to University for the evening commute.

Green Bay Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police at 920-448-3208.

No other information is available at this time.

