Green Bay Police ask community to avoid Main Street Bridge

FRIDAY 8/20/2021 8:26 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking the public to avoid the Main Street Bridge.

According to a release, the bridge is having mechanical issues and is stuck open.

Officers say it is unknown how long it will take to fix it. They ask the community to use an alternate route, like the Walnut Street Bridge or Mason Street Bridge.

In July, the Mason Street Bridge had to be blocked from traffic for two weeks while it was repaired.

