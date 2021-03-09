GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police ask for public’s help finding high-risk registered sex offender

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk registered sex offender after he cut off his GPS device.

According to the GBPD, registered sex offender Roy Burnam cut off his GPS monitoring device and escaped from his residence.

Burnam should be considered dangerous and if spotted GBPD say to call 9-1-1 immediately.

If anyone has any information, the GBPD ask to contact them at 920-448-3208.

There is no further information at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: State Boys Basketball Recap

Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown