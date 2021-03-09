Green Bay Police ask for public’s help finding high-risk registered sex offender

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk registered sex offender after he cut off his GPS device.

According to the GBPD, registered sex offender Roy Burnam cut off his GPS monitoring device and escaped from his residence.

Burnam should be considered dangerous and if spotted GBPD say to call 9-1-1 immediately.

If anyone has any information, the GBPD ask to contact them at 920-448-3208.

There is no further information at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.