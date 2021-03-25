GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: One person shot and taken to the hospital, police still investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police tell Local 5 that one person was shot and was taken to the hospital. Police say they found bullet holes in a car as well.

Bellin Hospital says they were briefly in lockdown, but it has been lifted. They also stopped shuttle bus service to their Roosevelt parking lot in the area, and informed employees they could not get their cars until the all-clear was given. Staff says they are resuming shuttle service now.

Original Story: Green Bay Police ask locals to stay away from S. Irwin Ave., investigating possible shooting

Mar 25, 2021 2:25 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to stay away from South Irwin Avenue.

Officers specifically ask for the community to avoid the 600 blocks of the street. The department says they are currently investigating a shooting at this time. As a possible detour, officers suggest locals use Webster Avenue instead of Irwin Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and Local 5 will keep you up to date with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello