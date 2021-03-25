UPDATE: One person shot and taken to the hospital, police still investigating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police tell Local 5 that one person was shot and was taken to the hospital. Police say they found bullet holes in a car as well.

Bellin Hospital says they were briefly in lockdown, but it has been lifted. They also stopped shuttle bus service to their Roosevelt parking lot in the area, and informed employees they could not get their cars until the all-clear was given. Staff says they are resuming shuttle service now.

Original Story: Green Bay Police ask locals to stay away from S. Irwin Ave., investigating possible shooting

Mar 25, 2021 2:25 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to stay away from South Irwin Avenue.

Officers specifically ask for the community to avoid the 600 blocks of the street. The department says they are currently investigating a shooting at this time. As a possible detour, officers suggest locals use Webster Avenue instead of Irwin Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and Local 5 will keep you up to date with more information as it comes in.