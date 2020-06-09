Green Bay Police asking for help locating missing teen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yessenia Ninham is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208.
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yessenia Ninham is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208.