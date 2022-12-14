WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 3:52 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the active situation on the 700 block of South Ridge Road.

In a press conference, Captain Jeff Brester says around 12:15 p.m., officers located an individual that has warrants, and after trying to make contact with the person, they fled into a house.

Brester added the individual said he would not come out of the residence, which prompted the SWAT Team to be called to the scene.

The SWAT Team is actively negotiating with the suspect to exit the residence at this time.

Authorities say they will continue to release information as it’s made available about this active situation.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this incident.

This is a developing story.

GBPD: Avoid South Ridge Road due to active situation, nearby school placed on lockdown

WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 2:39 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 700 block of South Ridge Road due to an incident requiring a considerable police presence.

Authorities are working to communicate with an individual inside of a home. The incident is believed to be confined to one specific residence.

There is a closure of South Ridge Road from West Mason Street to Hickory Hill Drive and Shirley Street between South Ridge Road and Neufeld Street.

As a result of the incident, Franklin Middle School has been placed in a ‘secure the building – outside situation’ lockdown.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.